One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.00

One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 12691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

One Heritage Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.44 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.14.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and investment management company that focuses on the residential sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the development of apartments and co-living housing projects in urban centres. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

