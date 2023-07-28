Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 3,455,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

