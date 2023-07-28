Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,194. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.