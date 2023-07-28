Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.94. 840,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,926. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.32. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

