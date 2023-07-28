Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Black Knight comprises 2.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

BKI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.85. 1,281,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $71.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

