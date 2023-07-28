Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OC. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.74. 597,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,940. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.