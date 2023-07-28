Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 309,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.12. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 in the last three months. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

