Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $8.07 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

About Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

