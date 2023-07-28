Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,821. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.