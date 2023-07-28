Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,600 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,259. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.