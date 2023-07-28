Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 51,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.84. 1,855,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,154. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $513.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

