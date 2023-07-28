Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Insider Activity

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $89.95. 714,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,187. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

