Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,732 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $207.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

