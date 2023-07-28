Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.19. 2,621,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,890. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

