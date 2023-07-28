Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 880 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

CSX stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,813,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,196,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

