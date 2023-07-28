Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 25,297,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,200,674. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

