Piper Sandler Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $265.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.67.

NYSE:EL opened at $173.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $171.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

