Piper Sandler Raises Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $30.86.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 33.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.
In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,271. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bank7 by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank7 by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
