Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 302.6% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $9.63 on Friday, hitting $929.24. 250,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,220. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $881.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.