Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after buying an additional 161,228 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.70) to GBX 4,720 ($60.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.85) to GBX 3,850 ($49.37) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 218,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

