Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $7.93 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 124,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVW stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $72.56. 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

