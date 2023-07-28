Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $9.67 Million Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.04. 839,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.41. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $391.61. The company has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

