Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

