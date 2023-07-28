Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 781 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,910. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.99.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

