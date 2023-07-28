Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.18. 871,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,081. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average of $400.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

