Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$117.44.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$107.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.20. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$109.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.18). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.8148643 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.25%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

