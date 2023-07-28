Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of PG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,188,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $358.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

