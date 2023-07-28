PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.36-2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered PROG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 244,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,889. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter worth $1,787,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROG by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 115.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

