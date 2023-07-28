Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

PLD traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,979,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

