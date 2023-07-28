ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 364,160 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

