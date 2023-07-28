Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Issued By B. Riley

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONTO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $118.62.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

