Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Reduced by Analyst

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Full House Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,385.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3,475.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 642,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 194.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 610,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

