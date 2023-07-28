QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.85. 7,913,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,947,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.