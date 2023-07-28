QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. 54,681,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,906. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 433,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $13,516,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

