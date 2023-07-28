Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,920. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after buying an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

