Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

