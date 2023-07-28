Raymond James Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $51.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after buying an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after buying an additional 440,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.