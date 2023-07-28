Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 991 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.69. 773,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.19 and its 200-day moving average is $278.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

