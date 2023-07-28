Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

