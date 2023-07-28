Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.