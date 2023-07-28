Research Analysts Set Expectations for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.81. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Featured Stories

