Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 28th (AGI, AP.UN, AZN, BOS, CLS, GSK, INCH, ITRK, NWG, PANR)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 28th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. Desjardins currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.18) price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,085 ($13.91) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$53.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($21.03) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.