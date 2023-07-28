Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 28th (AGI, AP.UN, AZN, BOS, CLS, GSK, INCH, ITRK, NWG, PANR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, July 28th:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. Desjardins currently has C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$31.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.00.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.00.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,730 ($22.18) price target on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,085 ($13.91) price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$67.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$60.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$53.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$62.00.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($21.03) target price on the stock.

