Reviewing Xero (XROLF) & Its Peers

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 297 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Xero to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xero N/A N/A -261.41 Xero Competitors $420.08 million -$13.86 million 728.45

Xero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Xero. Xero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

10.5% of Xero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xero 0 0 0 1 4.00 Xero Competitors 407 1637 3641 24 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.12%. Given Xero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Xero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xero N/A N/A N/A Xero Competitors -32.84% -285.30% -7.60%

Summary

Xero rivals beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

