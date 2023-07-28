RF&L Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 210,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

