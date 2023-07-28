RF&L Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $112.65. 4,762,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

