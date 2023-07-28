Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.3% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.08.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $186.52. 3,250,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

