Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Roku updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $18.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,842,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Roku from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $407,507.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Roku by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

