Royal Bank of Canada Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$51.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378. Finning International has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

