RPC (NYSE:RES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $415.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 34.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

RPC Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RES traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 767,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,918. RPC has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RPC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

