RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

RPM International Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RPM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.26. 1,177,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 1,905.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

